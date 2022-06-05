Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of Ina Road closed due to crash

(Northwest Fire District)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 8:29 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Northwest Fire District crews are on the scene of a crash at West Ina Road and North Starcommerce Way.

Officials say all of the people involved in the crash have been taken to a hospital.

Drivers should expect some road closures on both westbound and eastbound lanes of Ina Road.

Stay with KOLD News 13 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Experts predict above average precipitation for this year’s Monsoon
At least four homes on the northwest side suffered unexplained roof damage on Friday, June 3.
Several homes in Tucson area suffer unexplained roof damage
One person died in a two-vehicle crash on Craycroft Road early on Friday, June 3.
Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash near Craycroft and River
MCSO said Tenanah was hit by the boat's propeller after jumping into the water.
Woman dies after leg severed by boat propeller at Lake Pleasant
Tucson Greyhound Park closing its doors forever

Latest News

Cochise County Sheriff's Office
Sierra Vista man killed, Tucson man injured in motorcycle crash
One person died in a two-vehicle crash on Craycroft Road early on Friday, June 3.
Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash near Craycroft and River
Marana police investigate a deadly crash on Coachline Boulevard near Armor Crest Road on...
UPDATE: 73-year-old man struck, killed on Coachline Boulevard
Traffic detectives are investigating the crash at River Road and La Cañada Drive Sunday, May 29.
UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies after two-vehicle crash at River, La Cañada