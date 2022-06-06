Advertise
19-year-old woman dies after being shot in her Gilbert apartment

A 19-year-old woman died Saturday after being shot by a stranger at her Gilbert apartment.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 6:58 PM MST|Updated: Jun. 5, 2022 at 8:14 PM MST
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are asking for the public’s help with information after a 19-year-old woman was shot and killed in Gilbert early Saturday morning.

According to Gilbert police, officers received a 911 call from a woman around 2 a.m. saying she had been shot by someone she didn’t know inside her apartment near San Tan Village Parkway and Ray Road. Officers arrived at the apartment and found 19-year-old Rachel Hansen, who had been shot. Hansen was rushed to Chandler Regional Medical Center but later died from her injuries.

“I chose Gilbert because it was a safe community. My son goes to Gilbert Public Schools, and it just seemed like a great place to raise a family,” said Tearanie Chinn, a neighbor. “Because it’s so close to home, it’s definitely frightening and making me second guess my choice to be here in Gilbert.”

Gilbert police are investigating, and ask that anyone with information regarding Hansen or the shooting to call the department’s non-emergency line at (480) 503-6500, or submit a tip through the department’s website.

“It’s really scary to hear that somebody in my apartment complex was a victim to that, you know? And she felt safe in her own apartment I’m sure, you know you just never know. It’s really scary. You have to be careful. Always have your guard up,” Gomez-Olaje said.

