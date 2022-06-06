23rd annual Days of Caring set for October

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson’s largest single-volunteer event is coming back for its 23rd year.

United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona is holding its Days of Caring on Oct. 21 and Oct. 22.

Local nonprofits, schools, child-care centers, long-term care facilities, community gardens, neighborhood associations and people are all invited to participate.

“It’s been such a pleasure to watch this event grow the past seven years I’ve been with United Way,” Meredith Bode, the director of community engagement, was quoted as saying in a news release. “We have a very generous community and it’s rewarding to see how both the project beneficiaries and volunteers are impacted by this event.”

During the two-day initiative, thousands of volunteers are expected to work on more than 100 local projects.

Last year, 1,113 projects were completed by more than 2,500 volunteers. Because of restrictions imposed by COVID-19, many of those projects were virtual.

Projects include clean-ups, beautification and nonprofit services. Volunteers can contribute virtually through collection drives, training sessions and kits.

The team overseeing Days of Service plans to continue following CDC and public health guidelines.

Sponsorship opportunities are available through Aug. 22. Sponsors get early access to project selection.

Project registration is open through Aug. 5. The deadline for Early Bird submission is July 8, and those who meet that deadline will be placed in a drawing to get $500 towards their project.

For more information about Days of Caring, click here .

