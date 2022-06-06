Arizona falls to Texas in Women’s College World Series

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Wildcats lost to the Texas Longhorns 5-2 during an elimination game of the Women’s College World Series on Sunday, June 5.

The Wildcats end their season with a 39-22 record.

Texas was first to score, taking the lead 1-0 in the third inning.

Arizona’s Carlie Scupin hit a single down the right field line in the fourth, bringing in Allie Skaggs and Amber Toven for the Wildcats to take the lead 2-1.

The Longhorns responded quickly in the bottom of the fourth. JJ Smith homered with Mary Lakopo and Alyssa Washington on base. Texas gained control back, leading 4-2. Bella Dayton brought in a RBI in the fifth inning, extending the lead 5-2.

Texas will now play Oklahoma State on Monday, June 6 at 4 p.m. (Arizona time).

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.