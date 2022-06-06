Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Arizona falls to Texas in Women’s College World Series

(Arizona Athletics)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 6:29 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Wildcats lost to the Texas Longhorns 5-2 during an elimination game of the Women’s College World Series on Sunday, June 5.

The Wildcats end their season with a 39-22 record.

Texas was first to score, taking the lead 1-0 in the third inning.

Arizona’s Carlie Scupin hit a single down the right field line in the fourth, bringing in Allie Skaggs and Amber Toven for the Wildcats to take the lead 2-1.

The Longhorns responded quickly in the bottom of the fourth. JJ Smith homered with Mary Lakopo and Alyssa Washington on base. Texas gained control back, leading 4-2. Bella Dayton brought in a RBI in the fifth inning, extending the lead 5-2.

Texas will now play Oklahoma State on Monday, June 6 at 4 p.m. (Arizona time).

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Experts predict above average precipitation for this year’s Monsoon
At least four homes on the northwest side suffered unexplained roof damage on Friday, June 3.
Several homes in Tucson area suffer unexplained roof damage
Cochise County Sheriff's Office
Sierra Vista man killed, Tucson man injured in motorcycle crash
Police are at a scene at a Tucson hotel.
UPDATE: Victim, suspect in homicide at Tucson hotel finally identified
Tucson Greyhound Park closing its doors forever

Latest News

Arizona falls to Ole Miss in first round of Coral Gables Regional
University of Arizona softball.
Arizona beats Oregon State 3-1 in elimination game at College World Series
Oklahoma State rallies late to down Arizona in College World Series
Former University of Arizona football player Davonte’ Neal has been arrested for a fatal...
Former Wildcat football player facing murder charge in Maricopa County