Arizona rallies back in ninth inning, advances to Coral Gables Regional Championship

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Wildcats beat the Miami Hurricanes 4-3 in an elimination game at the Coral Gables Regional.

The Wildcats will now play Ole Miss in the regional championship game on Monday, June 6 at 10 a.m. (Arizona time). They must beat Ole Miss twice to advance to the Super Regional.

Miami’s CJ Kayfus hit a home run during his team’s first at-bat. The Hurricanes held the 1-0 lead until the third inning, when Wildcat Mac Bingham homered to left center field.

Arizona and Miami remained tied 1-1 until the bottom of the sixth inning. Miami’s Yohandy Morales hit a home run with Edgardo Villegas on base, giving Miami a 3-1 lead.

In the top of the eighth inning, Wildcat Tony Bullard sent one over the fence to close the gap 3-2.

In the top of the ninth, Arizona’s Tanner O’Tremba came up big with a two-run double. Tyler Casagrande and Nik McClaughry touched home, giving the Wildcats the win 4-3.

Arizona is currently 39-24 on the season.

