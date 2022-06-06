Advertise
Cochise County woman gets probation, voter registration revoked in illegal voting case

(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 2:57 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A judge sentenced a Cochise County woman on Monday, June 6 after she cast the early ballot of her dead mother during the November 2020 general election.

Krista Michelle Conner, 56, was sentenced to three years of supervised probation on one count of attempted illegal voting. Her voter registration was also revoked, but it may be reinstated once her probation is complete.

She was also ordered to pay $890 and complete 100 hours of community service.

Authorities say Conner illegally signed the early ballot envelope and cast a vote on behalf of her mother, Caroline Jeanne Sullivan, who had died a month before.

Conner pleaded guilty to the offense in April.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office Election Integrity Unit investigated Conner’s case, which was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Todd Lawson.

