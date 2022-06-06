Health experts warn bark scorpion stings on the rise as summer approaches

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the warmer months of the year arrive, scorpion and rattlesnake activity throughout the United States increases. Arizona is home to perhaps the largest variety of venomous rattlesnake, scorpion, spider, centipede, and lizard species in the U.S. With those warmer months approaching, these venomous creatures become more active as they seek food, shelter, and mates.

“As we move into the warmer months of the year, more and more of Arizona’s venomous critters become active,” said Bryan Kuhn, PharmD, DABAT, clinical educator at the Banner Poison and Drug Information Center. “This means we’re more likely to encounter them, and potentially fall victim to a bite or sting.”

In 2021, the two poison centers in Arizona managed almost 5,500 scorpion stings and 260 rattlesnake bites. So far in 2022, the centers have managed 1,888 scorpion stings and 85 rattlesnake bites.

Unfortunately, many children are bitten or stung every year. According to Maureen Roland, RN, director of the Banner Poison and Drug Information Center, there are usually a little over a dozen pediatric cases of rattlesnake bites and thousands of scorpion stings reported annually.

“Children are at a greater risk for severe effects, so it is important to call the Poison Center right away if someone is stung,” Roland said.

Whether it’s a physician asking about the treatment options for a patient, or someone who was just stung by a scorpion in their home, the nurse and pharmacist poison information specialists assist in providing a range of treatment information, prevention strategies, and first-aid measures.

If you or a loved one have been stung or bitten or believe there has been an exposure to any poison, medication, or chemical, please call the poison center immediately at 1-800-222-1222. The poison centers can assist in the evaluation and management and help determine if it is necessary to seek additional medical attention.

