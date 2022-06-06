Advertise
Heavy police presence at Raytheon facility in Tucson

(KOLD)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 9:12 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There is a heavy police presence at the Raytheon facility near Tucson International Airport late Sunday, June 5.

KOLD was on the scene and saw officers from both the Tucson Police Department and Tucson Airport Police Department.

We reached out to Raytheon and a spokeswoman was unable to confirm anything and directed us to TPD.

We contacted TPD and are waiting to hear back.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said its plane and some K-9 deputies were sent to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

