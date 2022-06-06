Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Oro Valley Dispose-A-Med event scheduled for June 13

The Oro Valley Police Department will host a Dispose-A-Med event at the Vistoso Community...
The Oro Valley Police Department will host a Dispose-A-Med event at the Vistoso Community Church, 1200 E. Rancho Vistoso Boulevard, on June 13.(Oro Valley Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:15 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Oro Valley Police Department will host a Dispose-A-Med event on June 13 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

This event will be held at the Vistoso Community Church, 1200 E. Rancho Vistoso Boulevard.

Bring expired or unused medications for safe disposal. Only pill or powder medications will be accepted for disposal.

Sharps, inhalers and liquids will not be accepted.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence at Raytheon facility in Tucson
Experts predict above average precipitation for this year’s Monsoon
Police in Arizona released body camera footage related to an incident where a man died after...
‘I’m not jumping in after you:’ Police release transcript of Tempe Town Lake drowning
Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a nightclub at Lounge Soho in Mesa.
Police: 2 dead, 2 injured after shooting outside a Mesa bar
TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of Ina Road closed due to crash

Latest News

Judith Wilkes
Silver Alert issued for missing Surprise woman
Community rallies together to save service dog nonprofit
Community rallies together to save service dog nonprofit
Community rallies together to save service dog nonprofit
Community rallies together to save service dog nonprofit
Girl Scouts' Camp Fury
Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona gear up for Camp Fury