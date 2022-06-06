Oro Valley Dispose-A-Med event scheduled for June 13

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Oro Valley Police Department will host a Dispose-A-Med event on June 13 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

This event will be held at the Vistoso Community Church, 1200 E. Rancho Vistoso Boulevard.

Bring expired or unused medications for safe disposal. Only pill or powder medications will be accepted for disposal.

Sharps, inhalers and liquids will not be accepted.

