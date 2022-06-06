Silver Alert issued for missing Surprise woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona state troopers are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Surprise woman on Monday, June 6.

According to the DPS, Judith Wilkes, 78, may be driving a black four-door Toyota Avalon with Arizona license HWB36. She is described as 5-feet, 7-inches tall, 184 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Wilkes was last seen in the 18000 block of North Calypso Court in Surprise wearing a red dress.

If you see Wilkes or her car, call 911.

