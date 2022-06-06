Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing Surprise woman

Judith Wilkes
Judith Wilkes(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:31 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona state troopers are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Surprise woman on Monday, June 6.

According to the DPS, Judith Wilkes, 78, may be driving a black four-door Toyota Avalon with Arizona license HWB36. She is described as 5-feet, 7-inches tall, 184 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Wilkes was last seen in the 18000 block of North Calypso Court in Surprise wearing a red dress.

If you see Wilkes or her car, call 911.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Experts predict above average precipitation for this year’s Monsoon
Heavy police presence at Raytheon facility in Tucson
Police in Arizona released body camera footage related to an incident where a man died after...
‘I’m not jumping in after you:’ Police release transcript of Tempe Town Lake drowning
TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of Ina Road closed due to crash
Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a nightclub at Lounge Soho in Mesa.
Police: 2 dead, 2 injured after shooting outside a Mesa bar

Latest News

Community rallies together to save service dog nonprofit
Community rallies together to save service dog nonprofit
Community rallies together to save service dog nonprofit
Community rallies together to save service dog nonprofit
Girl Scouts' Camp Fury
Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona gear up for Camp Fury
At least four homes on the northwest side suffered unexplained roof damage on Friday, June 3.
Several homes in Tucson area suffer unexplained roof damage