UPDATE: Raytheon employee dead after shooting at facility in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Raytheon employee died in a shooting at the company’s facility near Tucson International Airport late Sunday, June 5.

The Tucson Police Department said no suspects are being sought and the area was deemed safe.

The TPD said officers were called to the facility around 6:30 p.m. and were told a Raytheon employee has been shot. Despite efforts by first responders, the employee died at the scene.

The TPD, Tucson Airport Police Department and Pima County Sheriff’s Department were involved in a large-scale search of the area throughout the night. No suspects were found and the area was deemed safe.

The TPD said after a review of the scene, investigators said there are no outstanding suspects and the situation was completely contained to Raytheon property.

KOLD asked if it could have been a suicide, but the TPD could not confirm or deny reports.

