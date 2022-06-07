ACTION DAYS: Days of excessive heat forecast for southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 weather team has issued First Alert Action Days for Thursday-Sunday, June 9-12, because of excessive heat in the forecast.

The National Weather Service issued excessive heat watches for much of southern Arizona from Thursday morning through Sunday evening. Areas affected by the warning include Tucson, Marana, Vail, Nogales, Green Valley, Mammoth, Oracle, Clifton, Safford, Ajo, Picacho Peak State Park and the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument.

Dangerously hot conditions with maximum temperatures between 104 and 114 are possible, with the hottest temperatures expected in parts of the lower deserts west of Tucson.

High heat risk significantly increases the potential for heat-related illnesses, including heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

TUESDAY: Sunny with a high near 104. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear with a low near 74. W winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a high near 105.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 107.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a high near 107.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high near 109.

SUNDAY: Sunny with a high near 109.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with a high near 105.

