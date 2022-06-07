Arizona reports first probable case of Monkeypox in Maricopa County

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona health officials say they’re investigating the first probable case of Monkeypox in Maricopa County.

The Arizona Department of Health Services says lab testing revealed a possible case in Maricopa County. Officials say the person is a man in his late 30s who is now recovering. It’s not clear where he is recovering or how severe his illness is. The CDC will now conduct testing to confirm the possible case. No other information was immediately released.

“ADHS is working closely with local health departments throughout Arizona to identify and respond quickly to any potential cases,” said Don Herrington, ADHS interim director. “It’s important to note that monkeypox is highly controllable through simple precautions.”

Maricopa County is leading the investigation. Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information.

What are Monkeypox symptoms?

According to health officials, Monkeypox typically starts with a fever, which may be accompanied by:

Headache

Muscle aches

Backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

