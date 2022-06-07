Advertise
Arizona reports first probable case of Monkeypox in Maricopa County

Monkeypox cases have appeared suddenly and unexpectedly, with no readily available explanation.
Monkeypox cases have appeared suddenly and unexpectedly, with no readily available explanation.(MGN)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:36 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona health officials say they’re investigating the first probable case of Monkeypox in Maricopa County.

The Arizona Department of Health Services says lab testing revealed a possible case in Maricopa County. Officials say the person is a man in his late 30s who is now recovering. It’s not clear where he is recovering or how severe his illness is. The CDC will now conduct testing to confirm the possible case. No other information was immediately released.

“ADHS is working closely with local health departments throughout Arizona to identify and respond quickly to any potential cases,” said Don Herrington, ADHS interim director. “It’s important to note that monkeypox is highly controllable through simple precautions.”

Maricopa County is leading the investigation. Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information.

What are Monkeypox symptoms?

According to health officials, Monkeypox typically starts with a fever, which may be accompanied by:

  • Headache
  • Muscle aches
  • Backache
  • Swollen lymph nodes
  • Chills
  • Exhaustion
The U.S. is releasing monkeypox vaccine from its stockpile and getting it to people at high risk of infection. (CNN, CDC, WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION)

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

