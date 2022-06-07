Casa Grande locals arrested for alleged possession of fentanyl and cocaine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Casa Grande Police Department arrested a man and a woman suspected of having fentanyl and cocaine when responding to reports of a domestic dispute on Sunday, June 5.

Hunter Bechtel, 25, and Jordan Ramirez, 24, were on the side of a road near Pinal Avenue and Centennial Boulevard having an argument.

When police arrived to investigate the situation, a K9 with the CGPD alerted officers to the suspect’s vehicle. It was then discovered that Bechtel and Ramirez had 3,000 fentanyl pills and an ounce of cocaine, with some of those drugs packaged for sale, police said.

The two were arrested and are facing possible charges of possession and the transportation of a narcotic drug. They were taken to the Pinal County Adult Detention Center where Bechtel is being held on a $10,000 bond and Ramirez is being held on a $15,000 bond.

