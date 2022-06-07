Advertise
Dave Chappelle donates show’s proceeds to mass shooting victims in Buffalo

Shea’s Performing Arts Center says Dave Chappelle performed stand-up comedy there on Sunday.
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:37 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(CNN) - Comedian Dave Chappelle is donating all proceeds from his latest show to mass shooting victims in Buffalo, New York.

Shea’s Performing Arts Center says Chappelle performed stand-up there on Sunday.

The money from that show is going to the family members of the victims of the Tops Supermarket shooting, where 10 people were killed when a gunman opened fire May 14.

Three people were injured in the shooting.

The suspect in the shooting is facing 25 charges. If convicted, he could spend life in prison without parole.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

