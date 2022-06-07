Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Gas expected to spike above $5 as experts forecast higher crude oil prices

Oil analysts expect the national average price of gas to rise above $5 a gallon in the next...
Oil analysts expect the national average price of gas to rise above $5 a gallon in the next week or so.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:08 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You may want to budget a little more for that summer road trip.

As prices at gas pumps climb near $5 a gallon in most of the United States, the worst may still be to come.

Oil prices are the biggest component affecting gas prices, and Goldman Sachs is now forecasting crude oil will average $140 a barrel this summer.

Oil is currently about $120 a barrel.

It would mean that gas prices would spike even higher, in order to incentivize new production and discourage consumption.

Oil analysts expect the national average price of gas to rise above $5 a gallon in the next week or so.

Gas prices, adjusted for inflation, hit a 10-year high this weekend, according to federal officials (CNN, WCCO, FOX NEWS SUNDAY)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Raytheon employee dead after shooting at facility in Tucson
Joshua Adam Bowen, of Casa Grande, allegedly threatened mass shootings at a high school, police...
Southern Arizona teen accused of threatening to shoot up school
Tucson police are at the scene of a motorcycle crash that left one with life-threatening...
Motorcyclist fighting for life after crash in Tucson
South Tucson police investigate near 29th Street and 10 Avenue on Monday, June 6.
South Tucson police working scene near 10th Avenue, 29th Street
Tucson prepares to pass an abortion resolution if Roe v Wade falls
Tucson prepares to pass an resolution if Roe v Wade falls

Latest News

Garnell Whitfield, Jr., of Buffalo, N.Y., whose mother, Ruth Whitfield, was killed in the...
Son of Buffalo victim pushes Congress: ‘What are you doing?’
This undated photo provided by the Alexandria Sheriff's Office in January 2022 shows Allison...
US woman pleads guilty to leading Islamic State battalion
“My mother’s life mattered,” Garnell Whitfield Jr. told Congress on Tuesday.
Son of Buffalo victim pushes Congress: ‘My mother's life mattered.'
FILE - Phil Mickelson hits his tee shot on the fifth hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines...
US Open to accept Phil Mickelson and all eligible players
Jonathan Nicholas Hogentoren, 20, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting...
Man charged after firing ‘snot rocket’ into crowd, attacking teens with knife, deputies say