Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Gila monster confiscated by Mesa officers during DUI stop

Mesa police officer took a Gila monster after a DUI stop late Sunday night.
Mesa police officer took a Gila monster after a DUI stop late Sunday night.(Mesa Police Department)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:46 PM MST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police officers got quite the surprise during a traffic stop over the weekend when they found a dangerous reptile. Officers were called out to a store near Southern Avenue and Signal Butte Road after someone said that a man was sleeping behind a running vehicle and was mumbling and shouting late Sunday night. Police say they woke the man up, identified as 37-year-old Brandon Denney, to conduct a field sobriety test when officers noticed a Gila monster poking out his head from the car.

Denney said he had run over the animal with his car and picked it up to see if it got hurt. Police say the reptile had no signs of injuries. Denney was arrested on accusations of drunk driving and outstanding felony warrants at the scene. Two warrants were from California for kidnapping, and a third was for grand theft of a vehicle in Nevada. Detectives also searched his car, where they found cocaine, meth, fentanyl and other drugs.

Officers turned over the Gila monster to the Arizona Game and Fish Department to launch an investigation on whether charges should be filed for Denney in connection to having the reptile. It is illegal to own or sell a Gila monster in Arizona without a permit.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Raytheon employee dead after shooting at facility in Tucson
At least three injured in shooting, stabbing in South Tucson
Monkeypox cases have appeared suddenly and unexpectedly, with no readily available explanation.
Arizona reports first probable case of Monkeypox in Maricopa County
Tucson prepares to pass an abortion resolution if Roe v Wade falls
Tucson prepares to pass an resolution if Roe v Wade falls
Tucson passes resolution in case of Roe v. Wade reversal

Latest News

Frank Atwood was executed Wednesday, June 8.
UPDATE: Convicted child-killer Frank Atwood put to death
Frank Atwood execution news conference
FILE - Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands during a group photo at the Supreme Court in...
Armed man arrested for threat to kill Justice Kavanaugh
Phoenix police have arrested and identified the man who is accused of shooting an innocent...
Police identify man who allegedly shot innocent woman at Walmart Metrocenter
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to Jeff O'Connor's farm in Kankakee, Ill.,...
Migration gets top billing as Biden hosts hemisphere leaders