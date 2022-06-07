Advertise
Motorcyclist fighting for life after crash in Tucson

Tucson police are at the scene of a motorcycle crash that left one with life-threatening...
Tucson police are at the scene of a motorcycle crash that left one with life-threatening injuries.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:27 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist was seriously injured after they were involved in a collision in Tucson on Monday, June 6.

According to Tucson police, the wreck took place near Grant Road and North Stone Avenue. The motorcyclist had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

