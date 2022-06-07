Semitrucks will be restricted to right lane on I-10 between Phoenix, Casa Grande

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Starting this week, heavy vehicle truck traffic will be restricted to the right lane on Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Casa Grande in an effort to promote safety.

Due to heavy traffic, the restriction is being implemented in the hopes of reducing the number of crashes. Collisions along this stretch of the I-10 often result in delays and closures.

Heavy vehicles such as semitrucks have been involved with approximately 20 percent of crashes on the 20-mile segment where the signs are being installed, according to data for the area from the Arizona Department of Transportation.

This is a project that ADOT is working on in collaboration with the Department of Public Safety and the Arizona Trucking Association.

Sign installations began on Monday, June 6, and will continue throughout this week.

An I-10 study to expand the highway, which is being conducted by ADOT and partner agencies, is expected to be complete by the end of 2022, and the project will kick off in 2023. The signs will stay up until the project begins.

ADOT will be monitoring traffic along the stretch of the I-10 where the signs will be installed.

