Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Semitrucks will be restricted to right lane on I-10 between Phoenix, Casa Grande

The right-lane restriction for heavy vehicle truck traffic is intended to help reduce crashes,...
The right-lane restriction for heavy vehicle truck traffic is intended to help reduce crashes, along with the resulting delays and closures due to these incidents.(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 1:35 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Starting this week, heavy vehicle truck traffic will be restricted to the right lane on Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Casa Grande in an effort to promote safety.

Due to heavy traffic, the restriction is being implemented in the hopes of reducing the number of crashes. Collisions along this stretch of the I-10 often result in delays and closures.

Heavy vehicles such as semitrucks have been involved with approximately 20 percent of crashes on the 20-mile segment where the signs are being installed, according to data for the area from the Arizona Department of Transportation.

This is a project that ADOT is working on in collaboration with the Department of Public Safety and the Arizona Trucking Association.

Sign installations began on Monday, June 6, and will continue throughout this week.

An I-10 study to expand the highway, which is being conducted by ADOT and partner agencies, is expected to be complete by the end of 2022, and the project will kick off in 2023. The signs will stay up until the project begins.

ADOT will be monitoring traffic along the stretch of the I-10 where the signs will be installed.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Raytheon employee dead after shooting at facility in Tucson
Joshua Adam Bowen, of Casa Grande, allegedly threatened mass shootings at a high school, police...
Southern Arizona teen accused of threatening to shoot up school
Tucson police are at the scene of a motorcycle crash that left one with life-threatening...
Motorcyclist fighting for life after crash in Tucson
Tucson prepares to pass an abortion resolution if Roe v Wade falls
Tucson prepares to pass an resolution if Roe v Wade falls
At least three injured in shooting, stabbing in South Tucson

Latest News

The cyclist was struck on Twin Peaks Road between Sandario Road and Saguaro Highlands Drive on...
Cyclist struck, killed; Twin Peaks Road closed for investigation
Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona
Tucson police are at the scene of a motorcycle crash that left one with life-threatening...
Motorcyclist fighting for life after crash in Tucson
Those experiencing homelessness got backpacks from Tucson police and Banner UMC.
Tucson Police Department, Banner UMC give out reflective backpacks