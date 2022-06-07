Tucson prepares to pass an resolution if Roe v Wade falls

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The City of Tucson is getting prepared just in case the United State Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade later this month. It will vote on a resolution affirming its support of a woman’s right to have an abortion.

“We needed to make sure the mayor and council from the city of Tucson make it absolutely clear our stance regarding the fundamental rights to abortion,” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero. “I wanted it not to be just a statement, but also that it had teeth.”

The state legislature has passed HB 1164 which will take effect if the high court overturns Roe, which is expected. Still a 1901 law on the Arizona books will still be in effect.

It states: “A person who provides, supplies or administers to a pregnant woman, or procures such woman to take any medicine, drugs or substance, or uses or employs any instrument or other means whatever, with intent thereby to procure the miscarriage of such woman, unless it is necessary to save her life, shall be punished by imprisonment in the state prison for not less than two years nor more than five years.”

“We would revert to the 1901 law that outlaws abortion services and all types of abortion services no matter what,” Romero said. “The 1901 law gives direction to law enforcement to arrest people that assist people in abortion services.”

But the resolution gives the Tucson police chief the power to change the General Orders that police officers follow in order to prevent those arrests from being made. Instead, those complaints would be forwarded to the Arizona Department of Health Services or the Pima County Attorney’s Office for investigation.

“This is something that I’m not surprising our police chief with,” Romero said. “He is supportive and is within his right as well as the right of the mayor and council to change the general orders that police officers follow.”

Still there are some at the state level who may feel the city is circumventing state law. Tucson is a charter city which has a great deal of leeway in making and enforcing its own laws.

Whether that will discourage the state from pursuing the city remains to be seen.

“I don’t know how the state is going to respond to us,” the Mayor said. “As per their usual‚ they might try to and do something that is not in their purview to do but I’m pretty sure they will try.”

Romero says if the US Supreme Court does not overturn Roe or takes some other kind of action, the resolution can be changed or amended.

It also carries an emergency clause meaning if the council passes it, it will take effect immediately.

