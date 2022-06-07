Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Tucson, more on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s been more than three months since Russia attacked Ukraine, forcing Ukrainians out of their homes and seeking refuge in other countries.

Now some of those refugees have made their way to Tucson and more are on their way this month.

Tanya Kuplevatska, her husband, her grandma, and her five year old daughter Kira are among the first Ukrainians to arrive in Tucson following Russia’s invasion. Tanya has also been helping those still in Ukraine find a safe way to the U.S.

“We can go with my child to school. We can go to shops. We can breath and have real life,” Tanya says.

Kira just started school here in Tucson, but Tanya will be going back to school soon as well. She was a doctor in Ukraine and wants to continue that here.

″I have private office in Ukraine, but now it’s destroyed so I don’t have nothing in Ukraine. I need to start everything again and begin everything,” she said.

Kathy Melsted is sponsoring Tanya and her family. She first met Tanya when she was in the Peace Corps. Tanya was one of her students.

“We just messaged each other all along and that’s why I did it because of my friend Tanya, really, and then also all of the other Ukrainian people that are in the same situation. It’s very heartbreaking,” Melsted said.

Melsted is one of several Arizonans helping Ukrainians who have fled their homeland. Sponsors will take responsibility for housing, healthcare, and education.

“The sponsors had to register with the U.S. government and had to be able to do copious amounts of paperwork to prove who they were, that they had the financial stability and that they had the resources to support a family or a number of people for at least two years,” said Celia Hildebrand of the Ukrainian American Society of Tucson.

The Ukrainian American Society of Tucson is connecting Ukrainians and sponsors in Tucson. This month, they expect seven families to arrive in Arizona, but that is only the tip of the iceberg.

“These poor people… what else can you do? You have to help them. You just have to help them. You know, and we are trying. We are a small organization, but we are finding all of the methods available to them so they can become what they call useful citizens,” Ihor Kunasz said.

He also plays a big part in the Ukrainian American Society of Tucson

There’s a long road ahead for these Ukrainians to get adjusted here in Tucson, but they say they won’t be doing it alone. it’s going to be team effort.

The Ukrainian American Society of Tucson is raising money for Ukrainian families and sponsor families to help cover costs. If you would like to donate, you can find that information here .

If you’re interested in sponsorship, you can find out how to apply here .

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.