Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Vigil held for eastern Arizona police officer killed during traffic stop

Officer Adrian Lopez Sr. was killed during a traffic stop on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation.
Officer Adrian Lopez Sr. was killed during a traffic stop on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation.(Arizona's Family)
By Emma Lockhart
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:14 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITERIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Hundreds gathered to honor and pay their respects to White Mountain Apache police officer Adrian Lopez. He was killed during a traffic stop on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation Thursday night. Law enforcement, community members, and his family gathered at police headquarters in Whiteriver on Monday.

“He is not a tribal member, he is someone who came apparently out of a state, just to help our people, to protect our people,” said one community member.

Tribal officer killed, another hurt in eastern Arizona shootings; suspect dead

He leaves behind a wife and two kids. They were at the vigil along with Officer Lopez’s sister. His family is heartbroken but said the communities’ support means everything. “It helps because we are so heartbroken but our hearts are warm from all the love that we feel from you all guys, we do appreciate that,” said his wife, Lushana Lopez.

Lopez’s funeral will take place on Thursday, June 6, at 10 a.m. at the Chief Alchesay Activity Center in Whiteriver. It is open to the public.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Raytheon employee dead after shooting at facility in Tucson
Joshua Adam Bowen, of Casa Grande, allegedly threatened mass shootings at a high school, police...
Southern Arizona teen accused of threatening to shoot up school
Tucson police are at the scene of a motorcycle crash that left one with life-threatening...
Motorcyclist fighting for life after crash in Tucson
Tucson prepares to pass an abortion resolution if Roe v Wade falls
Tucson prepares to pass an resolution if Roe v Wade falls
At least three injured in shooting, stabbing in South Tucson

Latest News

Melania rests as she works clearing the rubble of a temple that was destroyed during attacks in...
Russia claims advances in Ukraine amid fierce fighting
FILE - Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., speaks during a news conference May 5, 2022, on Capitol...
Amid crypto turmoil, senators propose sweeping oversight
FILE - In this image provided by the Serum Institute of India, vials of freshly manufactured...
FDA advisers back Novavax COVID shots as 4th US option
Former congresswoman and gun violence survivor Gabby Giffords stands among vases of flowers...
Former Rep. Giffords tells Congress ‘be bold’ on gun reform