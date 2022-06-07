Vigil held for eastern Arizona police officer killed during traffic stop

WHITERIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Hundreds gathered to honor and pay their respects to White Mountain Apache police officer Adrian Lopez. He was killed during a traffic stop on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation Thursday night. Law enforcement, community members, and his family gathered at police headquarters in Whiteriver on Monday.

“He is not a tribal member, he is someone who came apparently out of a state, just to help our people, to protect our people,” said one community member.

He leaves behind a wife and two kids. They were at the vigil along with Officer Lopez’s sister. His family is heartbroken but said the communities’ support means everything. “It helps because we are so heartbroken but our hearts are warm from all the love that we feel from you all guys, we do appreciate that,” said his wife, Lushana Lopez.

Lopez’s funeral will take place on Thursday, June 6, at 10 a.m. at the Chief Alchesay Activity Center in Whiteriver. It is open to the public.

