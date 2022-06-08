Advertise
Attempted carjacking ends in west Phoenix shooting, police say

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say an attempted carjacking ended in a shooting in west Phoenix on Wednesday morning.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Phillip Krynsky says officers were called out to a parking lot near 83th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. It’s where officers say they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said they believe he was trying to steal a car in the area, and other people in the area intervened when someone fired their gun. No additional information has been released.

Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information.

