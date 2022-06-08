Advertise
Christopher Clements, accused Tucson child killer, gets prison time in burglary case

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:42 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The man alleged to have killed two Tucson girls in the past decade was sentenced to serve decades in prison in a separate burglary case in Maricopa County.

Christopher Matthew Clements, 40, was sentenced on the following counts:

  • 20 years for fraud
  • 15 years for second-degree burglary
  • 15 years for theft
  • 15 years for second-degree burglary

The sentences for the second-degree burglary counts are set to run concurrently with fraud and theft, meaning Clements may serve 35 years, minus time served.

Clements was initially charged with burglary in 2017.

Hoping to have his burglary charges dropped, he sat down with FBI agents later that year, claiming he had information on the whereabouts of 6-year-old Isabel Celis, who vanished from her home in 2012. He later led investigators to her remains, which had been in a desert area near Trico and Avra Valley Roads.

He was charged with kidnapping and killing Isabel and 13-year-old Maribel Gonzales, who disappeared in 2014 while walking to a friend’s home. Maribel’s body was found days after she went missing in the same area Isabel’s was found.

Man indicted in deaths of Isabel Celis and Maribel Gonzales
