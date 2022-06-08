Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Convicted child killer Frank Atwood to die by lethal injection Wednesday

Frank Atwood is scheduled to be executed Wednesday, June 8.
Frank Atwood is scheduled to be executed Wednesday, June 8.(Arizona Department of Corrections)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:49 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Convicted child killer Frank Atwood is scheduled to be executed Wednesday, June 8, barring any late decisions to halt the order.

Atwood was convicted of kidnapping and murdering 8-year-old Vicki Lynne Hoskinson in Tucson in 1984.

Vicki Lynne Hoskinson (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
Vicki Lynne Hoskinson (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Investigators say she was riding her bike when Atwood kidnapped and killed her before dumping her body in a desert area off Ina Road.

Atwood’s execution by lethal injection is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the state prison in Florence. It will be the second execution carried out by Arizona in less than a month.

A federal appeals court on Tuesday denied a stay of execution, but Atwood’s attorneys have taken their case to both the Arizona and US Supreme Court, making a last-ditch effort to stop the execution.

Atwood’s Supreme Court filing argues that his crime doesn’t merit the death penalty due to a lack of aggravating factors.

In the state filing, the attorneys claim someone else committed the crime.

66-year-old Clarence Dixon, convicted of killing a college student in 1978, died by lethal injection on May 11.

Including Atwood, there are 112 inmates on Arizona’s death row.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Raytheon employee dead after shooting at facility in Tucson
At least three injured in shooting, stabbing in South Tucson
Monkeypox cases have appeared suddenly and unexpectedly, with no readily available explanation.
Arizona reports first probable case of Monkeypox in Maricopa County
Tucson prepares to pass an abortion resolution if Roe v Wade falls
Tucson prepares to pass an resolution if Roe v Wade falls
Joshua Adam Bowen, of Casa Grande, allegedly threatened mass shootings at a high school, police...
Southern Arizona teen accused of threatening to shoot up school

Latest News

Excessive heat is forecast for southern Arizona.
ACTION DAYS: Days of excessive heat forecast for southern Arizona
Police have taped off the scene were a pedestrian was hit in midtown.
Pedestrian hit, injured by vehicle in Tucson’s midtown
Tucson covers transit fares through 2022
More Southern Arizona students at risk of being held back
More Southern Arizona students at risk of being held back