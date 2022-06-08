Convicted child killer Frank Atwood to die by lethal injection Wednesday

FLORENCE, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Convicted child killer Frank Atwood is scheduled to be executed Wednesday, June 8, barring any late decisions to halt the order.

Atwood was convicted of kidnapping and murdering 8-year-old Vicki Lynne Hoskinson in Tucson in 1984.

Vicki Lynne Hoskinson (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Investigators say she was riding her bike when Atwood kidnapped and killed her before dumping her body in a desert area off Ina Road.

Atwood’s execution by lethal injection is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the state prison in Florence. It will be the second execution carried out by Arizona in less than a month.

A federal appeals court on Tuesday denied a stay of execution, but Atwood’s attorneys have taken their case to both the Arizona and US Supreme Court, making a last-ditch effort to stop the execution.

Atwood’s Supreme Court filing argues that his crime doesn’t merit the death penalty due to a lack of aggravating factors.

In the state filing, the attorneys claim someone else committed the crime.

66-year-old Clarence Dixon, convicted of killing a college student in 1978, died by lethal injection on May 11.

Including Atwood, there are 112 inmates on Arizona’s death row.

