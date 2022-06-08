FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Extreme heat for the rest of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures will remain on an upward trend through the weekend with high temperatures challenging daily records late this week. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday and Thursday, primarily near the mountains east and south of Tucson.

Temperatures will remain on an upward trend through the weekend. 107 for the high today and 110 this weekend. First Alert Action Days tomorrow-Sunday along with an Excessive Warning.

Today: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 107. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 78. Northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 107. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east northeast in the morning.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. South southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 108. South southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the morning.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 78.

Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 110.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 78.

Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 110.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77.

Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 106.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 72.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 105.

