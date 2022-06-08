Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Extreme heat for the rest of the week

By Allie Potter
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:14 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures will remain on an upward trend through the weekend with high temperatures challenging daily records late this week. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday and Thursday, primarily near the mountains east and south of Tucson.

Temperatures will remain on an upward trend through the weekend. 107 for the high today and 110 this weekend. First Alert Action Days tomorrow-Sunday along with an Excessive Warning.

Today: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 107. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 78. Northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 107. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east northeast in the morning.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. South southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 108. South southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the morning.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 78.

Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 110.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 78.

Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 110.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77.

Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 106.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 72.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 105.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Raytheon employee dead after shooting at facility in Tucson
At least three injured in shooting, stabbing in South Tucson
Monkeypox cases have appeared suddenly and unexpectedly, with no readily available explanation.
Arizona reports first probable case of Monkeypox in Maricopa County
Tucson prepares to pass an abortion resolution if Roe v Wade falls
Tucson prepares to pass an resolution if Roe v Wade falls
Tucson passes resolution in case of Roe v. Wade reversal

Latest News

Excessive heat is forecast for southern Arizona.
ACTION DAYS: Days of excessive heat forecast for southern Arizona
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JUNE 7, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Excessive Heat Thursday Through Sunday
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JUNE 7, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JUNE 7, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JUNE 7, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JUNE 7, 2022