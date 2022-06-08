Advertise
Innocent woman shot during fight inside Walmart at Phoenix’s old Metrocenter

An innocent woman is in the hospital after being shot by a man who was fighting at a Phoenix Walmart at the old Metrocenter complex.
By David Baker
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:02 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A fight broke out between two men at the Walmart at the old Metrocenter complex on Tuesday afternoon that ended with an innocent woman getting shot. It happened at the Walmart Supercenter near Interstate 17 and Dunlap Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole said the two men got into an argument near the front of the store. One of them stepped out of the store and opened fire on the man. But Cole said a woman nearby was hit instead. She was taken to the hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening. “We had an off-duty officer, working in an off-duty capacity, that was able to detain the shooter,” Cole said. The other man was detained as well.

John McCracken was at the supermarket shopping and heard multiple gunshots go off. “I heard the shots. I was in the cooler aisle. I went over to check on the lady who was shot and she was bleeding out profusely,” he said. “It was definitely chaos.”

All Walmart employees and shoppers are now outside of the store, which is now closed. Aerial video shows about a dozen of police vehicles at the scene and SWAT members showed up to help clear the area. “We cleared the Walmart to ensure A. there was no one outstanding and no victims were injured that were originally missed by medical personnel,” Cole said.

McCracken said he’s unfortunately not surprised about the violence that happened. “What else is new in this neighborhood?! You know we got shootings over at the QT (QuikTrip) too,” he added.

