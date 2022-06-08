Police identify man who allegedly shot innocent woman at Walmart Metrocenter

Advertise
Phoenix police have arrested and identified the man who is accused of shooting an innocent woman inside Walmart Metro Center on Tuesday afternoon.(Phoenix Police Department)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:32 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man who shot a handgun during an altercation in north Phoenix’s Walmart inside the old Metrocenter complex Tuesday has been identified.

Police say, Diontay Evans, 18, was arguing with two men he knew inside the store around 3:30 p.m. As the three men were leaving, Evans fired a gun several times into the store. One bullet hit a 45-year-old woman who investigators say was an unintended victim. The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Evans also fired on one of the men he was fighting with and hit a car.

Innocent woman shot during fight inside Walmart at Phoenix’s old Metrocenter

An off-duty Phoenix police officer heard the shots go off inside the store and detained Evans. The other man he was shooting at was also detained. Police have not identified the second person who was detained. No further details about what led up to the shooting are available. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

