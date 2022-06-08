Advertise
March for Our Lives rally happening on Saturday, June 11

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:24 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gun violence survivors, students, and citizens from southern Arizona will be gathering on Saturday, June 11 in downtown Tucson to participate in a March for Our Lives rally.

“For us and our classmates, these tragedies no longer surprise us, we expect them,” said students Fida Bijin, Ellie Dorland, Mallika Sunder, and Jeffrey William in a joint statement.

The four are among some of the organizers of the action.

Daniel Hernandez, one of 13 survivors of the 2011 shooting in Tucson where six people were killed and former U.S. Representative Gabby Giffords was shot, will be speaking during the rally. There will also be a candlelight vigil for those who have died due to gun violence.

This action comes in the wake of a racially-motivated mass shooting in a grocery store in Buffalo, New York where 10 people were murdered, the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas where 21 people, including 19 children were killed, and the pervasive gun violence that has rocked the U.S.

“We must not accept school shootings as the new normal. Shootings like the one that took the lives of these children in Uvalde are not inevitable — not in Texas, not anywhere,” said the student organizers.

Since the shooting in Uvalde, there have been 38 mass shootings, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

The rally at Armory Park Plaza is one among hundreds that are taking place throughout the U.S to both honor victims of gun violence and to give participants an opportunity to voice concerns about the current gun safety legislation in place.

The action will start at 5 p.m. For more information, click here.

