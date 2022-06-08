Mom shares daughter’s joy of meeting Aaron Rodgers at grocery store

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In Green Bay, it’s not unusual to run into your favorite Packer at the grocery store.

Alyssa Proffitt and her daughter shared a very special moment when they ran into MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers while shopping for food.

Proffitt tweeted photos of her little girl beaming when she met the future Hall of Famer at the store.

“It was very heartwarming. It was a beautiful, beautiful thing to see him interacting with that little girl. And she was so cute! So Happy!” Fresh Thyme employee Courtney Bookman said.

Debated whether or not to post these but I just can’t get over the joy this brought to my daughter. Thank you Aaron Rodgers she will never forget this! @AaronRodgers12 pic.twitter.com/1QqIdQsbpv — Alyssa Proffitt (@alyssamacktruck) June 7, 2022

Proffitt said she debated about posting them, but couldn’t get over the joy it brought to her daughter.

“I think that is such a beautiful thing. Those are the moments that I live for working in the community... things like that...” Bookman continued.

The tweet has nearly 35,000 likes as of Wednesday morning.

“Forever thankful for this,” Proffitt said.

