TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian was seriously hurt after they were hit by a vehicle in Tucson on Tuesday, June 7.

Tucson police said the incident happened near East 26th Street and South Craycroft Road.

Drivers are urged to expect delays and find alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.