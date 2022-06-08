Advertise
Road closed because of diesel spill on Tucson’s southeast side

Tucson Fire Department crews clean up a diesel spill on South Memorial Place on Wednesday, June...
Tucson Fire Department crews clean up a diesel spill on South Memorial Place on Wednesday, June 8.(Tucson Fire Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:29 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Fire Department’s Hazardous Waste Disposal Unit is on the scene of a diesel spill on the southeast side near Littletown.

A tractor-trailer hit a stone wall, tearing open the fuel tank.

TFD is working to contain the spill. South Memorial Place, near Wilmot and Littletown roads, is shut down in both directions.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

No injuries were reported.

