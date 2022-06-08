Road closed because of diesel spill on Tucson’s southeast side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Fire Department’s Hazardous Waste Disposal Unit is on the scene of a diesel spill on the southeast side near Littletown.

A tractor-trailer hit a stone wall, tearing open the fuel tank.

TFD is working to contain the spill. South Memorial Place, near Wilmot and Littletown roads, is shut down in both directions.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

No injuries were reported.

