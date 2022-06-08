Sierra Vista police officer charged with computer tampering resigns

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Sierra Vista Police Department officer indicted for computer tampering resigned his position on Tuesday, June 7. Raymond Pyle is suspected of accessing information in the department and state database for personal reasons.

After a grand jury indicted Pyle on Thursday, June 2, the SVPD notified him that termination of employment proceedings were being initiated. Upon notification, Pyle resigned effective immediately.

On March 9, SVPD received information about the alleged unauthorized database access by Pyle in August 2021 during another investigation. The department requested the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office conduct a criminal investigation into the matter.

On April 20, SVPD received a brief from CCSO detectives that they had evidence showing Pyle had conducted an unauthorized search of the SVPD and state database and would be referring the case to the Cochise County Attorney’s Office for review. That same day SVPD placed Pyle on paid administrative leave and opened an administrative investigation assigned to the department’s Special Operations Bureau.

On Thursday, the Cochise County Attorney’s Office presented the case to the grand jury.

This case will be forwarded to the Arizona Peace Officers Standards and Training Board for its review and action.

“Officer Pyle’s violation of the public’s trust by using departmental resources to acquire information for personal use cannot be tolerated,” SVPD Police Chief Adam Thrasher said.

Pyle was hired by the department in January 2021.

