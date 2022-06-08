Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

‘The stork is on the way’: Nick Cannon addresses speculation he’s expecting more kids

The entertainer already shares seven children with their mothers – including twins born last...
The entertainer already shares seven children with their mothers – including twins born last June.(The Wendy Williams Show / YouTube)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:31 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Nick Cannon says he’s adding to his family.

The father of seven said “the stork is on the way” when asked about speculation he’s expecting three more babies later this year.

During an appearance on Angela Lee’s “Lip Service” podcast, Cannon suggested he plans to break his own personal record when it comes to having kids.

He also mentioned he tried celibacy but didn’t stick with it.

The entertainer already shares seven children with their mothers – including twins born last June.

A third baby born last June – Cannon’s youngest child, Zen – died from brain cancer in December at 5 months old.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Raytheon employee dead after shooting at facility in Tucson
At least three injured in shooting, stabbing in South Tucson
Monkeypox cases have appeared suddenly and unexpectedly, with no readily available explanation.
Arizona reports first probable case of Monkeypox in Maricopa County
Tucson passes resolution in case of Roe v. Wade reversal
Tucson prepares to pass an abortion resolution if Roe v Wade falls
Tucson prepares to pass an resolution if Roe v Wade falls

Latest News

The Tucson Fire Department puts out a trailer fire on King Road Wednesday, June 8.
Tucson FD crews extinguish fire in vacant trailer near Oracle, Prince roads
Record prices are making gas a big target for criminals. Police said modified vehicles are...
Thousands of gallons: Thieves using modified trucks to steal from gas stations, police say
A guard tower at the Joint Task Force Guantanamo detention facility in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
US accused of stalling on deal to free Guantanamo prisoner
Miah Cerrillo, a fourth grader at Robb Elementary School, describes wiping her friend's blood...
4th grade Uvalde survivor: ‘I don’t want it to happen again’