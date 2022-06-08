Tucson covers transit fares through 2022

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson city leaders voted to extend free fares through the end of 2022 at a meeting on Tuesday, June 7, Sun Tran announced.

The extension was included in the city’s budget for fiscal year 2023.

The city stopped charging for rides in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Teamsters 104, which represents bus drivers, recently sent a letter to the Transit Task Force , outlining the issues that have arisen since public transportation became free, including an increase in violent incidents, drug use and property damage on buses.

