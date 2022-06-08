Tucson FD crews extinguish fire in vacant trailer near Oracle, Prince roads

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A fire broke out in a vacant trailer on King Road, close to Tucson Fire Department Station 8, on Wednesday, June 8.

TRAILER FIRE 🔥 #TucsonFire Engine 8 battles a vacant trailer fire near the station off of King Road. A quick stop prevented further extension to nearby structures 👏 #TFD #firefighter #Engine8 #Station8 #HouseofLove pic.twitter.com/L4WzJctm3D — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) June 8, 2022

Firefighters responded to the blaze near Oracle and Prince roads and were able to successfully put it out before it grew out of control. Other nearby houses were not impacted by the fire.

There have not been any reported injuries.

