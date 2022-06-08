Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Tucson FD crews extinguish fire in vacant trailer near Oracle, Prince roads

The Tucson Fire Department puts out a trailer fire.
The Tucson Fire Department puts out a trailer fire on King Road Wednesday, June 8.(Tucson Fire Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:40 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A fire broke out in a vacant trailer on King Road, close to Tucson Fire Department Station 8, on Wednesday, June 8.

Firefighters responded to the blaze near Oracle and Prince roads and were able to successfully put it out before it grew out of control. Other nearby houses were not impacted by the fire.

There have not been any reported injuries.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Raytheon employee dead after shooting at facility in Tucson
At least three injured in shooting, stabbing in South Tucson
Monkeypox cases have appeared suddenly and unexpectedly, with no readily available explanation.
Arizona reports first probable case of Monkeypox in Maricopa County
Tucson passes resolution in case of Roe v. Wade reversal
Tucson prepares to pass an abortion resolution if Roe v Wade falls
Tucson prepares to pass an resolution if Roe v Wade falls

Latest News

Tucson Fire Department crews clean up a diesel spill on South Memorial Place on Wednesday, June...
Road closed because of diesel spill on Tucson’s southeast side
FILE - Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands during a group photo at the Supreme Court in...
Armed man arrested for threat to kill Justice Kavanaugh
An attempted carjacking ended with the alleged suspect being shot, according to Phoenix police.
Attempted carjacking ends in west Phoenix shooting, police say
Frank Atwood was executed Wednesday, June 8.
UPDATE: Convicted Tucson child-killer Frank Atwood put to death