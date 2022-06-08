Tucson passes resolution in case of Roe v. Wade reversal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson city council and mayor voted Tuesday, June 7 to pass a resolution tin support of abortion rights.

If the United states Supreme Court were to overturn Roe v. Wade, SB1164 would criminalize those who help provide abortion services, reverting abortion rights to a 1901 Arizona law, passed a decade before Arizona reached statehood.

The resolution supports the rights of those who are pregnant, including abortion, and orders police to make no arrests under the 1901 law or the recently-passed 15-week abortion ban.

“I am not going to sit and wait as our constitutional rights are stripped away,” Mayor Regina Romero was quoted as saying in a news release. “In the absence of Congressional action to enshrine Roe v. Wade into federal law, it is up to local governments to stand up to protect bodily autonomy and the rights of pregnant persons from repressive state laws.”

City leaders consulted Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar, Pima County Attorney Laura Conover and City Attorney Mike Rankin while writing the resolution, which went into effect immediately after it was passed.

“Tonight, we have taken bold action to ensure that no Tucsonan is criminalized for exercising their reproductive freedoms and right to make personal health decisions without government interference,” Romero was quoted as saying.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.