Authorities: Person barricaded near I-19, Valencia

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Troopers are at a scene where a suspect has barricaded themselves in a home on Tucson’s south side.

An Arizona DPS spokesperson said detectives had tried to serve a search warrant at a home near Interstate 19 and Valencia road before the incident. According to Tucson police, the home is located on South Pinta Avenue.

Tucson officers had blocked nearby roads while troopers tried to diffuse the situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

