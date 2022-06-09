Advertise
FIRST ALERT - Dangerous heat and isolated storms Thursday afternoon

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:47 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thursday kicks off a string of First Alert Action Days due to an Excessive Heat Warning in place. Highs each day will top out between 104° and 114° in the warned area, with Saturday and Sunday bringing us the hottest temperatures.

In addition to the high heat, isolated thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon – especially near the mountains south and east of Tucson. Dry lightning and gusty winds will increase our fire threat as a result. A few isolated storms look possible again Friday afternoon, especially near the Mexico border.

TODAY: Partly sunny with a high near 107°. Isolated t-storms possible.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a high near 108°. Isolated t-storm possible.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High near 110°.

SUNDAY. Mostly sunny with a high near 110°.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with a high near 106°. Breezy.

