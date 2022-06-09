Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

High heat calls for even higher safety precautions, according to medical professionals

KOLD News 6-7 a.m. recurring
By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:47 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona is officially in the triple digits, and will be for awhile.

According to medical professionals, it can be only a matter of minutes before you show symptoms of a heat stroke. It’s very important to stay aware to know when you or someone else should seek medical attention.

“People are starting to enjoy the outdoors a bit more. They are starting to take hikes a little bit later than they should,” said James Stoltenberg with AMR Southern Arizona.

According Stoltenberg, heat-related calls are already starting to trickle in.

“Usually what we are looking for is patients with extreme thirst. Dizzy. Light-headedness, vomiting,” he said.

He also mentioned when they get calls due to the heat, paramedics start by taking a look at the skin.

He says it can be very telling of a bigger issue when someone appears cold when out in triple digits. But, he said there are other symptoms a person may be experiencing, and signs they may even need medical attention.

“Those points and what they are feeling are the muscle cramps, they are unable to stand up anymore, they are extremely dizzy, light heated. And it really starts getting to be extreme when they start to vomit,” he said.

Family Medicine Specialist Dr. Jessica Watters agreed. She said sometimes these symptoms can be treated at home. But, if they don’t go away that’s when you should call 911.

“If you’re doing all of those measures and a half an hour has passed, an hour has passed and you’re not feeling better then you really need to be seen,” she said.

And if you’re not seen? She said these symptoms can have a lasting impact on your health.

“The long-term effect is when it starts to hit that level of heat stroke and your core body temperature is going up so high and it can actually have an impact on your brain and on your reaction. And it can be life-threatening,” she said.

It’s also important to note that heat dangers don’t just come from being outside but even in the car without the AC on. Both Dr. Watters and Stoltenberg said to be mindful of your loved ones in the backseat, whether that’s a child or a pet. ALWAYS make sure you leave the AC on or bring your family members inside with you. A hot car can turn deadly in a matter of minutes.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Raytheon employee dead after shooting at facility in Tucson
Tucson passes resolution in case of Roe v. Wade reversal
At least three injured in shooting, stabbing in South Tucson
Monkeypox cases have appeared suddenly and unexpectedly, with no readily available explanation.
Arizona reports first probable case of Monkeypox in Maricopa County
Frank Atwood was executed Wednesday, June 8.
Convicted Tucson child-killer Frank Atwood put to death

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to Jeff O'Connor's farm in Kankakee, Ill.,...
Biden lauds democratic unity despite no-shows at summit
A man searches for metal scraps in a shelled neighbourhood in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine,...
More bodies found in Mariupol as global food crisis looms
Tucson police have closed the road where a pedestrian was hit on Wednesday.
Pedestrian hit on Tucson’s south side
Firefighters have contained a large fire on Oracle Road.
Tucson firefighters battle large fire near Prince, Oracle