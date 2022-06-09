Police ask for help identifying young woman found dead in south Phoenix
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:54 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman found dead in south Phoenix over two months ago. On April 5, officers found a young woman dead near 9th Street and Jones Avenue, which is just north of Broadway Road. It’s unclear how or where specifically officers found the woman. Police have not said how she died.
Officers believe the woman is between 17 and 25 years old and was wearing a t-shirt, blue striped sports pants, and wedge shoes. Detectives also released a sketch of the woman in a tweet Thursday morning. If you have any information or recognize the woman, call Phoenix police at (602) 534-2121.
