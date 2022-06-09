Sandario Road closed because of water main break

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 6-mile portion of Sandario Road west of Tucson is closed because of a water main break.

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Sandario Road is closed between West Snyder Hill Road and West Mile Wide Road. There is not yet an estimate for when the road will be reopened.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes if traveling in the area.

