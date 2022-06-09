Sierra Vista PD arrests a man for failing to register as a sex offender

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a local man on Wednesday, June 8, for two counts of failing to register as a sex offender.

David Allen Sullivan, 61, was in custody at the Cochise County Jail after being arrested on May 4 for two warrants related to dangerous drugs and weapons possession. These two warrants stemmed from previous arrests in April 2021 and June 2021.

The SVPD Offender Unit conducted an investigation of Sullivan while he was in custody and discovered he had moved from the address that he was registered under. Sex offenders are required to register a new address.

The SVPD encourages anyone with information in regards to people who are not registered to contact Thomas Ransford, a SVPD detective, at 520-452-7500.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.