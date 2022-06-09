Advertise
Tucson firefighters battle large fire near Prince, Oracle

Firefighters have contained a large fire on Oracle Road.
Firefighters have contained a large fire on Oracle Road.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:53 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson firefighters are working to put out a large fire in the 3600 block of North Oracle Road on Wednesday afternoon, June 8.

The building located at 3629 North Oracle is on fire, and a large amount of smoke can be seen from miles away. Shortly before 6 p.m., firefighters said they had the fire under control.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

