Tucson firefighters battle large fire near Prince, Oracle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson firefighters are working to put out a large fire in the 3600 block of North Oracle Road on Wednesday afternoon, June 8.

The building located at 3629 North Oracle is on fire, and a large amount of smoke can be seen from miles away. Shortly before 6 p.m., firefighters said they had the fire under control.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

