UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies after Monday crash in Tucson

Tucson police are at the scene of a motorcycle crash that left one with life-threatening...
Tucson police are at the scene of a motorcycle crash that left one with life-threatening injuries.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:27 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist has died days after he was involved in a collision in Tucson on Monday, June 6.

According to Tucson police, officers were called shortly before 5:30 p.m. the intersection of near Grant Road and North Stone Avenue. Once authorities arrived, the motorcyclist was taken to Banner UMC with life-threatening injuries and the drivers of two other vehicles were treated for minor injuries at the scene/

Detectives determined the motorcyclist was riding a blue 1992 Yamaha FJ1200 east on Grant Road when he got close to the Stone Avenue intersection and the traffic light turned. The motorcyclist, who was speeding, reportedly hit the brakes hard but skidded into the middle of the intersection.

He was hit first by a Mercedes Benz coupe, then by a GMC station wagon. The drivers of both cars immediately stopped and cooperated with law enforcement.

Police determined neither of the cars’ drivers were impaired. However, they said, the motorcyclist had not been wearing a helmet and did not have a valid motorcycle endorsement associated with his driver’s license. The motorcyclist was later identified as 22-year-old Alexandre Anakin Thomas.

On Wednesday, June 8, police were notified that Thomas had died.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities do not expect that charges or citations will be issued.

