Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Violation issued against owner of Phoenix strip mall where deadly mass shooting took place

The Neighborhood Services Department will be monitoring the property regularly throughout the...
The Neighborhood Services Department will be monitoring the property regularly throughout the case.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:51 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The City of Phoenix is taking action against the property owner of a strip mall and a tenant where a deadly mass shooting took place last weekend. The Neighborhood Services Department said on Thursday it has launched a case against the owner and tenant and issued a formal violation for violating the city’s zoning ordinance. Officials say the property owner and tenant didn’t have a permit for the party. The department says it’ll be monitoring the mall regularly while the case is open.

Teen girl killed in north Phoenix mass shooting identified

About 100 to 200 young people were at the strip mall for a party off of 10th Avenue and Hatcher Road in Phoenix early Saturday morning when several people pulled out guns and opened fire. Fourteen-year-old Emily Morgan was killed, and eight others were hurt. Two of the victims are still in critical condition. Phoenix police say the party was advertised on social media. No arrests have been made.

TRENDING: Family turns in man accused of brutally beating Phoenix phone store employee

Police haven’t said if the office space was rented out to host the party or if someone snuck in to host the event. Either way, the Neighborhood Services Department felt the mall owner and tenant violated city codes.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson passes resolution in case of Roe v. Wade reversal
Frank Atwood was executed Wednesday, June 8.
Convicted Tucson child-killer Frank Atwood put to death
The right-lane restriction for heavy vehicle truck traffic is intended to help reduce crashes,...
Semitrucks will be restricted to right lane on I-10 between Phoenix, Casa Grande
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Firefighters have contained a large fire on Oracle Road.
Tucson firefighters battle large fire near Prince, Oracle

Latest News

President Joe Biden is working toward new agreements on economic development, climate change...
Biden seeks unity, finds discord at Summit of the Americas
FILE - Border wall separating Mexico, left, and the United States, cuts through through the...
Tucson Border Patrol agents roll out new heat safety kits to help migrants attempting to cross border
FILE - Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on...
LIVE: Capitol riot an ‘attempted coup,’ prime-time hearing told
According to a source, Britney Spears is set to marry her fiancé Sam Asghari.
Britney Spears marrying fiancé Sam Asghari, source says
Law enforcement officials responded to a shooting at a manufacturing facility in Smithsburg,...
Authorities: 3 dead, trooper wounded in Maryland shooting