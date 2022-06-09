Violation issued against owner of Phoenix strip mall where deadly mass shooting took place

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The City of Phoenix is taking action against the property owner of a strip mall and a tenant where a deadly mass shooting took place last weekend. The Neighborhood Services Department said on Thursday it has launched a case against the owner and tenant and issued a formal violation for violating the city’s zoning ordinance. Officials say the property owner and tenant didn’t have a permit for the party. The department says it’ll be monitoring the mall regularly while the case is open.

About 100 to 200 young people were at the strip mall for a party off of 10th Avenue and Hatcher Road in Phoenix early Saturday morning when several people pulled out guns and opened fire. Fourteen-year-old Emily Morgan was killed, and eight others were hurt. Two of the victims are still in critical condition. Phoenix police say the party was advertised on social media. No arrests have been made.

Police haven’t said if the office space was rented out to host the party or if someone snuck in to host the event. Either way, the Neighborhood Services Department felt the mall owner and tenant violated city codes.

