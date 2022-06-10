Advertise
Amber alert issued for Buckeye baby who was taken by biological mom, suspects

Police say 9-month-old Raylon Tucker was taken by his bio his biological mom, Jessica Jones...
Police say 9-month-old Raylon Tucker was taken by his bio his biological mom, Jessica Jones Angulo (center). Police are also searching for Exzavior Jones (right), and another suspect in the crime.(Buckeye Police Department)
By David Baker
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:59 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An Amber Alert was issued on Friday for a baby taken by his biological mother and three other suspects. Nine-month-old Raylon Zahir Tucker was last seen just after midnight in the area of MC 85 and Jackrabbit Trail. Police say that’s where 19-year-old Jessica Jones Angulo, the mother, and three other people broke into the home. They attacked the people inside, which included Raylon’s biological father, threatened them with a gun and grabbed Raylon before driving off.

Investigators said they found one of the attackers, 36-year-old Jessica Howard Davila, and arrested her. The suspects’ vehicle involved in the abduction was also found at a home in Goodyear. However, Raylon and Angulo are still missing. Police are still searching for the two other suspects, 19-year-old Exzavior Jones and an unidentified woman. It’s unclear what kind of car they’re driving in. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

