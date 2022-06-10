Amber alert issued for Buckeye baby who was taken by biological mom, suspects

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An Amber Alert was issued on Friday for a baby taken by his biological mother and three other suspects. Nine-month-old Raylon Zahir Tucker was last seen just after midnight in the area of MC 85 and Jackrabbit Trail. Police say that’s where 19-year-old Jessica Jones Angulo, the mother, and three other people broke into the home. They attacked the people inside, which included Raylon’s biological father, threatened them with a gun and grabbed Raylon before driving off.

Investigators said they found one of the attackers, 36-year-old Jessica Howard Davila, and arrested her. The suspects’ vehicle involved in the abduction was also found at a home in Goodyear. However, Raylon and Angulo are still missing. Police are still searching for the two other suspects, 19-year-old Exzavior Jones and an unidentified woman. It’s unclear what kind of car they’re driving in. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

