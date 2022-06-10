FIRST ALERT - Dangerous heat through the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With an Excessive Heat Warning in place through Sunday evening, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are each First Alert Action Days. High temperatures will range from 104° to 114° in the warned area each afternoon with not much relief during the overnight hours.

Though coverage looks less than Thursday, a few isolated storms are possible yet again Friday afternoon and evening. The best chance will likely be east and south of Tucson in the higher elevations. Lightning and gusty winds remain the greatest threats, with not much in the way of rainfall expected.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a high near 108°. Isolated PM t-storm possible.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 110°.

SUNDAY. Mostly sunny with a high near 110°.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with a high near 106°. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with a high near 103°.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with a high near 105°.

