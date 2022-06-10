Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT - Dangerous heat through the weekend

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:28 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With an Excessive Heat Warning in place through Sunday evening, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are each First Alert Action Days. High temperatures will range from 104° to 114° in the warned area each afternoon with not much relief during the overnight hours.

Though coverage looks less than Thursday, a few isolated storms are possible yet again Friday afternoon and evening. The best chance will likely be east and south of Tucson in the higher elevations. Lightning and gusty winds remain the greatest threats, with not much in the way of rainfall expected.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a high near 108°. Isolated PM t-storm possible.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 110°.

SUNDAY. Mostly sunny with a high near 110°.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with a high near 106°. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with a high near 103°.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with a high near 105°.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was barricaded inside a home near Valencia and 12th Avenue in Tucson late Thursday, June 9.
UPDATE: Loud bangs heard at home of barricade situation near Valencia, South 12 Avenue in Tucson
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Tucson passes resolution in case of Roe v. Wade reversal
A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
‘Pay or surrender him’: Woman forced to give up puppy over $10,000 veterinary bill
A Marine Corps aircraft crashed Wednesday in the Southern California desert and civilian and...
No deaths from 2nd military helicopter crash in 2 days

Latest News

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, JUNE 9, 2022
FIRST ALERT - Dangerous heat continues
KOLD 10 PM FORECAST
KOLD 10 pm forecast
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, JUNE 9, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, JUNE 9, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, JUNE 9, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, JUNE 9, 2022