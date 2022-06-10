FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dangerous heat through this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We have an Excessive Heat Warning in place through Sunday evening. High temperatures will range from 104° to 114° in the warned area each afternoon with not much relief during the overnight hours.

Though coverage looks less than Thursday, a few isolated storms are possible yet again this evening. The best chance will likely be east and south of Tucson in the higher elevations. Lightning and gusty winds remain the greatest threats, with not much in the way of rainfall expected.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the low 80s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with a high near 110F.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 110F.

MONDAY: Sunny with a high near 105F.

TUESDAY: Sunny with a high near 103F.

WEDNESDAY: Happy Monsoon! Sunny with a high near 106F.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a high near 109F.

