Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dangerous heat through this weekend

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, APRIL 4, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, APRIL 4, 2022
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:38 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We have an Excessive Heat Warning in place through Sunday evening. High temperatures will range from 104° to 114° in the warned area each afternoon with not much relief during the overnight hours.

Though coverage looks less than Thursday, a few isolated storms are possible yet again this evening. The best chance will likely be east and south of Tucson in the higher elevations. Lightning and gusty winds remain the greatest threats, with not much in the way of rainfall expected.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the low 80s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with a high near 110F.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 110F.

MONDAY: Sunny with a high near 105F.

TUESDAY: Sunny with a high near 103F.

WEDNESDAY: Happy Monsoon! Sunny with a high near 106F.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a high near 109F.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Anthony Caylor, 38, was arrested following an hours-long standoff at his family's home...
UPDATE: Barricade situation ends near Valencia, South 12 Avenue in Tucson
Tucson passes resolution in case of Roe v. Wade reversal
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
‘Pay or surrender him’: Woman forced to give up puppy over $10,000 veterinary bill
A Marine Corps aircraft crashed Wednesday in the Southern California desert and civilian and...
No deaths from 2nd military helicopter crash in 2 days

Latest News

Crews from several departments battled a large brush fire south of the airport in Tucson on...
Several departments battling ‘significant brush fire’ near Tucson airport
Excessive heat is forecast for southern Arizona.
ACTION DAYS: Days of excessive heat forecast for southern Arizona
Friday, June 10th
FIRST ALERT - Dangerous heat through the weekend
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, JUNE 9, 2022
FIRST ALERT - Dangerous heat continues