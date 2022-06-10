Former VP Pence, Gov. Ducey to visit Cochise County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Former Vice President Mike Pence and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey will be in Cochise County on Monday, June 13, for a private border briefing and tour with Sheriff Mark Dannels.

Afterward, the governor is scheduled to deliver a border policy speech in Phoenix, which will include information learned while in Cochise County.

Dannels said he welcomes the attention given to law enforcement’s daily efforts in the county.

“We are honored to have the Governor and Vice President Pence come to our county to get a first-hand look at challenges we currently face along the southwest border,” Dannels said.

The Cochise County event is not open to the public.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.