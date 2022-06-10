Advertise
Former VP Pence, Gov. Ducey to visit Cochise County

Former Vice President Mike Pence will join Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels for a private border briefing and tour on Monday, June 13.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:29 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Former Vice President Mike Pence and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey will be in Cochise County on Monday, June 13, for a private border briefing and tour with Sheriff Mark Dannels.

Afterward, the governor is scheduled to deliver a border policy speech in Phoenix, which will include information learned while in Cochise County.

Dannels said he welcomes the attention given to law enforcement’s daily efforts in the county.

“We are honored to have the Governor and Vice President Pence come to our county to get a first-hand look at challenges we currently face along the southwest border,” Dannels said.

The Cochise County event is not open to the public.

